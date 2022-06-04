Balogun: Nigeria defender released by Rangers after expiry of contract

The 33-year-old Super Eagle is now a free agent after the Gers allowed him to leave Ibrox

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have released defender Leon Balogun following the expiry of his contract.

The 33-year-old Nigeria international, who managed 65 appearances, has been let go by the Gers alongside Andy Firth ahead of the new campaign.

“Rangers can confirm Leon Balogun and Andy Firth will depart the club following the expiration of their contracts,” read part of the statement on the club’s official website.

“Defender Balogun initially joined Rangers in the summer of 2020 before extending his contract in 2021, and he went on to make 65 appearances for the club.

“Balogun immediately bought into the club since signing and played a key role in the delivery of title number 55 to Ibrox in 2020-21, with a 100% home record. Additionally, Rangers set a new club record that year of 39 league games undefeated in their final match of the season against Aberdeen.”

The statement continued: “Whilst being a key role in the backline, the Nigerian scored two goals in Europe, both being crucial in helping the Light Blues secure their position in the Europa League final in Seville after a remarkable run in the campaign.

“Leon leaves a Ranger with everyone at Ibrox wishing him well for the next move in his career.”

Balogun signed for Rangers on July 24, 2020, on a one-year contract, with an option in the club's favour to extend for a further year, and made his debut for Rangers a week later, on August 1, in a Scottish Premiership match against Aberdeen where he impressed during a 1-0 win.

On April 9, 2021, Balogun signed a new one-year contract with Rangers and scored his first goal for the club in a Europa League group stage match against Brondby IF. He also played for Hannover 96 in the Bundesliga and Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, whom he joined on May 22, 2018, and Wigan Athletic.

Born to a Nigerian father and German mother, Balogun was called up by Nigeria for a March 2014 friendly against Mexico as a replacement for Joseph Yobo. He also turned out for the Super Eagles at the 2019 Afcon in Egypt where he played in four matches.

His exit leaves behind two Nigerian players at Ibrox – defender Calvin Bassey and midfielder Joe Aribo.