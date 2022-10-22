Balogun's maiden strike hands QPR maximum points against Wigan in EFL Championship clash

Nigeria international Leon Balogun was on target as QPR defeat Wigan 2-1 to maintain top spot on the EFL Championship table.

Balogun joined QPR several months ago

He has been a reliable player for his team

Balogun scored maiden goal for QPR

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nigeria international's form has been excellent since joining the team from Rangers.

The veteran defender opened his account on Saturday to help the Royals maintain the top spot on the Championship table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: QPR were aiming at collecting their sixth win in eight league matches.

They made their intentions clear in the 12th minute when Sam Field fired past Ben Amos in the Wigan goal.

However, the visitors were not ready to go down without a fight as they pulled level 10 minutes later courtesy of Nathan Broadhead. Balogun then connected a Stefan Johansens assist - which was the second of the match, to win it for the London-based team.

Getty Images

AND WHAT IS MORE: Ivory Coast international Amad Diallo scored but his strike was not enough to help Sunderland, who lost 4-2 against Burnley. The 20-year-old scored in the 16th minute after a neat pass by Jack Clarke. Daniel Neil then doubled the advantage four minutes later.

Nathan Tella initiated the turn-around five minutes after the pause with Manuel Benson leveling matters six minutes later.

Anass Zaroury and Josh Brownhill then scored in the 69th and 87th minutes, respectively, to ensure Burnley went home with all three points.

Getty Images

THE VERDICT: Balogun is proving his doubters wrong with his consistency at club level and he has proven he has what it takes to help the team gain promotion to the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT: Next weekend, Balogun might be involved as the club play Birmingham City.