Balinya slams the Fufa Male Player of the Year Award system

The attacking midfielder has criticised the 2019 list after he missed out despite impressing in the previous season with Police FC

Yanga SC attacking midfielder Juma Balinya has critically questioned the list containing nominees for the Fufa Male Player of the Year 2019 Awards after he was overlooked.

Balinya was the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) top scorer last season. He expressed his frustrations openly via his Facebook page.

"I wanted to keep quiet about this [absence in the list] but seriously it's not easy to do so. I played the whole of last season in up to May when the league ended," Balinya said.

"So if I am not among the best players then which season or year are they [Fufa] considering because in the current season they have played not more than eight games.

"So are they choosing the best player after eight games or two months? They knew if they put me in the list their player will not win it because they clearly know I was the best last season.

"But I pray one day our country will change so other people don't suffer."

The Ugandan international joined the Tanzanian giants in June under a two-year contract.

Meanwhile, Fufa added more categories from the previous awards and where coaches, captains and fans will be required to vote for the additional categories which include; Airtel – Fufa Best XI 2019 (Women), Airtel – Fufa Women Football Coach of the Year, Best Squad (Club/National Team) of a particular Year, Fufa Member Associations’ Award and the Team Fans of the Year (Fufa Competitions).

Nominees for Airtel Fufa Male Player of the Year 2019:

Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA), Viane Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Bashir Mutanda (SC Villa), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Daniel Sserunkuma (Vipers), Allan Okello (KCCA), Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City), Deogratious Ojok (BUL), Bright Anukani (Proline), Hillary Mukundane (Mbarara City), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers), Ivan Bogere (Proline).

The Awards gala will be held on December 14 after two rounds of voting where there will be three categories of voters; coaches, captains and fans.