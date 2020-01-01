Balinya dedicates debut goals to Gor Mahia coach and fans

The Ugandan striker delighted with his full debut after he guided K’Ogalo to a routine win against the Sugar Millers on Sunday

striker Juma Balinya has dedicated his opening goals in Gor Mahia colours to the club's fans.

The Ugandan striker signed for the Kenyan champions during the January transfer window and played in the second half of the 2-1 win against in Kisumu last weekend.

However, in his full debut on Sunday, Balinya was on the scoresheet twice as Gor Mahia hammered 3-0 in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Balinya has now taken to social media to welcome his two goals and has dedicated the same to the club’s faithful and coach Steven Polack for the support.

“I thank Allah for my new assignment at [Gor Mahia],” Balinya wrote. “It’s a brace on my full debut and I thank my new teammates, my coach and the fans for the wonderful atmosphere.”

Balinya scored his first goal for Gor Mahia in the 43rd minute when he tapped in the ball which fell kindly after a rebound and completed a brace in the 64th minute from another tap-in after Nzoia failed to block their hosts from making a quick attack.

Balinya was among the five players signed by K’Ogalo in January and his performance against the Sugar Millers enabled them to cement their lead at the summit of the 17-team table.

The win pushed Gor Mahia to 44 points while second-placed Kakamega managed a 1-1 draw against Wazito FC to reach 40.