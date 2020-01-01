‘Bale should consider Man Utd & Spurs’ – ‘Something isn’t right’ with Real Madrid injury problems, says Berbatov

The former Red Devils striker, who spent 12 months playing alongside the Welshman at Tottenham, hopes the top talent can rediscover his spark

Gareth Bale should be considering a move to or , says Dimitar Berbatov, with it clear that “something isn’t right” amid ongoing struggles for fitness at .

A former Spurs team-mate of the Welshman, Berbatov would like to see the 30-year-old silence his doubters in the Spanish capital.

He is, however, concerned that the end of a road is being reached.

Bale picked up another knock on his most recent outing for Real and finds himself back on the sidelines in what has been another injury-hit campaign.

It has been suggested that a change of scenery may be required for a proven performer seeking to discover his spark.

Berbatov believes a return to the Premier League would be ideal for Bale.

He is reluctant, though, to write off a player that he spent the 2007-08 campaign alongside in north London.

Berbatov told Betfair: “Gareth Bale managed to get on the score sheet in midweek for Real Madrid, but it was sad to see him come off injured, you want to see players like that play all the time.

“But then, I'm surprised that when you play at this high level, for Real Madrid, and you have so many injuries throughout your career and you can't seem to get rid of them - what is going on?

“I'm sure Real Madrid have a great medical department, but the player needs to know their body and if needs be they should train a different way.

“To see those injuries keep coming up, something isn't right. I'm sure Bale is frustrated as well because as a player you don't want to miss games or training, even if you play badly.

“I love watching Bale when he plays, I want him to stay fit and healthy, if he wants to stay at Real Madrid I'd like him to stay, but if he wants to go, I'd like to see him go back to Spurs or go to Man United.

“In the end it's all down to him, obviously he likes it there.”

Bale has taken in just 15 appearances for Real across all competitions this season, with only three goals and two assists contributed to the cause under Zinedine Zidane.