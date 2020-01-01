‘Bale not the only one keeping an eye on The Masters’ – Wales talisman backed by Gunter

The Tottenham loanee is said to have watched golf while his international team-mates were taking in a friendly date with the United States

Gareth Bale’s penchant for golf continues to receive the full backing from those around him in the camp, with Chris Gunter pointing out that the loanee is not the only one keeping a close eye on The Masters.

A man who faced plenty of criticism for his interests outside of football during his time at Real Madrid continues to fall under the spotlight.

Bale was not involved in Wales’ 0-0 draw with the United States in a friendly encounter on Thursday, leaving him watching on from the stands.

More teams

He was caught on camera glued to a laptop screen while his fellow countryman faced the USA, with many quick to suggest that he was keeping up to date with goings on at Augusta.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Caretaker Wales coach Robert Page claims to have no issue with Bale’s extracurricular activities, with Gunter claiming that mindset is shared across the entire camp.

“Who doesn’t keep an eye on The Masters? It’s one of the best sporting events of the year,” Gunter, who has spent many years playing alongside Bale for Wales, told reporters.

“It’s something really good to watch in the hotel over the next few days.”

Wales are due to be back in action on Sunday when they face the in their latest fixture.

That contest will coincide with the final round of The Masters, with Gunter adding: “It would certainly be nice if we can get a good result at the weekend.

“And then if anybody has a pound or two on any of the players then hopefully they can do well too.

“Most important thing for us is the football — but it is something nice to watch in the next few days in the hotel.”

Bale is expected to be involved against the Irish, as his workload continues to be carefully managed by Spurs and Wales, with Gunter seeing a spark back in the 31-year-old after his struggles in .

The experienced full-back said: “The way he’s been this week is the way he’s been any time I’ve been with Wales. He’s the exact same, regardless of any situation. He just loves coming away and is fully excited.

“He’s always in good shape, that’s your job as a footballer.

“It would be disrespectful to say he’s in the best shape now, because of his professionalism since he started breaking in for club and country.

“Whenever he comes away with Wales he performs to an extremely high level.

“I haven’t noticed any different. He’s the exact same guy when we started playing together in the Under-17s.

“We’re lucky to have him and hopefully he can do over the next week what he’s been doing for many years for us.”