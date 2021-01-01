'Balance is the magic word,' says Antonio Habas after ATK Mohun Bagan's comeback win against Kerala Blasters

ATK Mohun Bagan have reduced the gap to the top of the table to just three points...

ATK Mohun Bagan are just three points behind league leaders Mumbai City after Sunday's comeback win against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Mariners, who were behind by two goals against Blasters, produced a stunning second-half display to get back into the game and claim a 3-2 win. Roy Krishna picked up a brace and debutant Marcelinho also made an impact in the process.

Head coach Antonio Habas was pleased with his team's performance. After the game, he said, "Maybe we didn't put up a good performance in the first half but I am very happy with the final result. We deserved this score."

Bagan have been criticised for their defensive tactics throughout the season but they have managed to keep winning games. Habas once against rubbished criticisms about his tactics.

Article continues below

"Balance is the magic word. I prefer winning 1-0 rather than a draw or lose the game. This is football, we don't have a team for scoring 4 or 5 goals in every game, no team in the league (has that). Today we had more issues in the first XI with injures and we scored three goals. In the second half, we were fantastic and stayed strong."

He also praised the impact of Marcelinho who signed with the team in January after struggling for minutest at Odisha under Stuart Baxter.

"We want to recover the best Marcelinho, from his Delhi Dynamos (days). He needs more minutes and confidence but the goal he scored today was confident, fantastic for us."

