Balaji FC game is like a final for Sofapaka FC - Baraza

The former striker insists Batoto ba Mungu will take the game with all the seriousness it deserves

head coach John Baraza states his charges will treat their FKF Shield match against Balaji FC as a final.

The two teams are scheduled to play on Saturday from 4 pm at Camp Toyoyo, and Batoto ba Mungu come into the match as favourites. However, the former striker believes it is going to be a tough game and the players have to take the match seriously.

"We are going into a tough tournament, each game counts as a final thus we must be very cautious," Baraza is quoted by the club's website.

"Literally no team is inferior but in football, the so-called small teams can surprise you. They will come into the match with nothing to lose but to prove a point, which is very dangerous. It won’t be an easy duel, to be frank thus we shall handle it with the seriousness it deserves."

The 45-year-old insists Sofapaka have to take the competition seriously since it is another way of playing continental football again.

"The FKF Cup is very important to us as a club. It’s an opportunity for continental football and in so many years we have missed Caf tournaments. We want to get back to it thus the journey begins [on Saturday]."

Several changes will be made on the squad with several key players set to be excused owing to the many games they have played this season in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

"We shall have a few changes, I feel some of the regular players need some rest. In addition, some of the young players too will be incorporated in [Saturday's] match," Baraza concluded.

Batoto ba Mungu have won the competition three times.