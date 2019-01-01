Bakery Jatta: Gambia midfielder under investigation for alleged identity fraud

The 21-year-old is reported to be playing in Germany with a falsified name and age

Hamburg SV Bakery Jatta is currently being investigated by the German authorities over allegations of identity fraud, according to Marca.

Jatta is reported to have arrived in 2015 as a refugee, but went on to obtain false documents about his age and name to enable him to remain in the European country under a law that aids young immigrants.

There are also claims by the same publication that the midfielder has featured for local teams in Gambia, and before moving to Europe.

“The topic is known here, the control committee will investigate the facts," said Rainer Nachreiner, a committee chairman for the German FA, as per DW.

Hamburg, who have extended the Jatta’s initial contract for a further three years, claim to have received valid documents from the player when he joined, according to a statement from the club’s CEO Bernd Hoffmann.

The 21-year-old would see his work permit revoked if found guilty of forgery after investigations, which automatically nullifies the games he had previously featured in.