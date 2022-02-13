Bakambu inspires Marseille to victory over Metz

Cedric Bakambu scored the opening goal as Marseille defeated Metz 2-1 in Sunday’s Ligue 1 fixture.

The 30-year-old opened the scoring for the visitors in the 26th minute and the effort separated both teams at the break.

Bakambu returned to France in January to join Jorge Sampaoli’s side on a two-and-a-half-year contract after ending his sojourn in China where he spent over three years.

The DR Congo striker has now scored two goals in three league appearances so far for Marseille.

After the restart, Ivory Coast winger Habib Maiga benefitted an assist from Guinea-Bissau's Fali Cande to draw Metz on level terms in the 52nd minute.

Maiga has a tally of two goals in 16 league games this season, following Algeria's Farid Boulaya and Senegal's Ibrahima Niane as Metz's leading scorers.

Towards the end of the encounter, Bakambu was replaced by Arkadiusz Milik who went on to seal all three points for Marseille in the 82nd minute.

Sunday’s Ligue 1 encounter had 13 African stars on parade including 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winners Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye and Bamba Dieng with a host of others on the bench as unused substitutes for Marseille and Metz.

The victory came as a relief for Marseille after they were eliminated from Coup de France by Nice on Wednesday.

They still remain second in the Ligue 1 table with 46 points after 24 matches, 13 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Bakambu will be expected to build on Sunday's goal when Marseille host Qarabag for their Uefa Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday before they host Clermont at the Orange Velodrome for a Ligue 1 clash on February 20.