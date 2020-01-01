Bakambu continues impressive goalscoring form in Beijing Guoan draw

The DR Congo international was on the scoresheet as the Imperial Guards shared the spoils at Suzhou Sports Center

Cedric Bakambu continued his superb form in front of goal in Beijing Guoan’s 2-2 draw against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright in Thursday’s Chinese Super League game.

Having found the back of the net in his last two games against Qingdao Huanghai and Shanghai SIPG FC, the forward again was on the scoresheet at Suzhou Sports Center.

Bakambu spearheaded Beijing Guoan’s attack along with Alan and delivered a commanding display against Afshin Ghotbi’s men.

The Imperial Guards hit the ground running in the encounter with Alan opening the scoring in the 24th minute after he was set up by Taiyan Jin.

Muriqui levelled proceedings for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 10 minutes later after benefitting from Yifeng Zang’s assist.

Beijing Guoan were reduced to 10 men after Quanbo Guo was shown a straight red card for a serious challenge on Matheus, and the Yutong International Sports Center outfit soon capitalized on their numerical advantage with Stoppila Sunzu scoring in the 64th minute.

With 17 minutes left to play, Bakambu was brought down in the box by Xuan Cao and the Democratic Republic of the Congo international calmly dispatched his effort.

The 29-year-old forward has now registered three goals and one assist in seven appearances in the 2020 Super League campaign.

With the draw, the Imperial Guards are winless in their last three matches, having last recorded a victory against Hebei CFFC.

Bakambu has been delivering eye-catching performances since he teamed up with the Workers' Stadium outfit in February 2018 from club .

The striker has found the back of the net 30 times in 44 league games, and last season he helped the Imperial Guards finished second in the Super Lig.

Bakambu has 29 appearances for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 13 goals since he made his debut against in June 2015.

The former Bursaspor and Sochaux marksman will hope to continue his impressive goalscoring form for Beijing Guoan when they take on Chongqing Lifan in their next league game on September 1.