Bakambu bags brace as Beijing Guoan hold Shandong Luneng

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international scored twice to help the Imperial Guards avoid defeat at Suzhou Sports Center

Cedric Bakambu scored a brace to inspire Beijing Guoan to a comeback 2-2 draw against Shandong Luneng in Saturday’s Chinese Super League Championship playoff quarter-finals.

The forward has been in superb form for the Imperial Guards in this campaign and again shone against the Team Mount Tai.

The forward was handed a starting role in the encounter and delivered a five-star performance to help his side avoid defeat ahead of their second leg outing.

Beijing Guoan started the game on the back foot, allowing Graziano Pelle to open the scoring in the 25th minute from the penalty spot.

Twelve minutes later, Jingdao Jin doubled Shandong Luneng’s lead after receiving a sumptuous assist from Junmin Hao.

After the restart, Bakambu reduced the deficit in the 48th minute, converting from the penalty spot.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international then completed his brace in the 69th minute after receiving a timely pass from Lei Li.

Besides his goal, Bakambu, who featured for 89 minutes, had 24 touches and had a 66% successful pass rate in the encounter.

The forward has now scored 13 goals for the Imperial Guards this season in only 15 league appearances, amid other dazzling displays.

He will hope to help his side progress into the semi-finals when they meet Shandong Luneng in the second leg on October 22.

Bakambu has been with Beijing Guoan since 2018 when he teamed up with the side from Spanish club and helped them win the 2018 Chinese title.

The forward currently has 29 caps for DR Congo and was part of the side at the 2019 in .