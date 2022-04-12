‘Bailly should be ahead of Maguire’ - Man United fans celebrate birthday boy

by Joel Omotto

Eric Bailly should be starting more games than Harry Maguire, according to a section of Manchester United’s African fans.

United fans made their feelings known on Twitter when the club wished the Cote d’Ivoire defender a happy 28th birthday on Tuesday.

@YayohKE feels Bailly, who has started just three Premier League games this season, is too good to be sitting on the bench.

“He's better than Maguire. He knows about winning but won't get started in important games,” he said.

“It is funny how Maguire is in the first team and Eric is out,” wonders @LimoZeph, who thinks Maguire’s poor form should have relegated him to the bench already, sentiments that @nanalarbi17 agrees with.

“He should be playing. Which manager in his rightful sense will choose Maguire over Bailly?” he posed.

@DerickJSucre wants the defender given gametime, even if it is just as a birthday present: “Play him for a change. Surprise the man for his birthday with more game time up his sleeve. You'll be surprising us fans as well.”

“Happy birthday @ericbailly24. You remain our best defender. @ManUtd get this to your heads we don’t want this man @HarryMaguire93. Keep him on bench or sell him, he would never start or captain @ManCity or @LFC [Liverpool],” responded @Donjossey07, who does not want to see Maguire near the United squad.

@Longji04 agrees with that assessment.

“Happy birthday to the most underrated defender. You are better than Maguire any day any time, stay fit man,” he said.

@CFemented agrees: “this guy has been treated with the loftiest disdain. Can't wrap my head around the fact that errant Maguire always plays ahead of him. Time to move on to save his career.”

@juniora36801925 wants Bailly to keep hope alive as things could change soon: “Happy birthday to Mr Rock. More blessings and long life,” he said. “Please don’t leave Man United, the next manager will get you more playing time than Ole’s captain.”

However, for some fans, Bailly’s lack of gametime is due to his many injury setbacks: “Hospital patient whose career at the hospital is interrupted by playing football,” said @ejogeo in reference to the centre-back’s injuries.

“Happy birthday, Eric. Unreal defender but unreliable due the injuries all the time. Sometimes I imagine what would have been if not for the injuries,” replied @ChukwunyeluOrji, who agrees with this theory.

Bailly, who joined United six years ago, has seen injuries hamper his career although he has been rarely used in the last three years when fit.

Do you think Bailly should start ahead of Maguire? Let us know in the comments.