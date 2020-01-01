African All Stars

Bailly hails ‘perfect’ Manchester United after Europa League victory

The Ivory Coast international was impressed with his side after securing a massive first-leg advantage against the Austrian club

Eric Bailly has praised Manchester United following their 5-0 demolition of LASK in Thursday’s Europa League game at Raiffeisen Arena.  

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo opened the flurry of goals in the encounter with his 28th-minute effort before setting up Daniel James to double the lead.

Strikes from Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira then sealed the comfortable victory to hand the Red Devils a massive advantage ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford.

    The Ivory Coast international, who recently returned from a long injury layoff, featured for the entirety of the game.

    Elated with the commanding display, the 25-year-old centre-back has taken to social media to express his feelings.

    “The team played a perfect game to get us closer to the next round,” Bailly posted on Instagram.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Baily, who has been at Old Trafford since 2016, has been limited to five appearances this season owing to a knee injury.  

    The former Villarreal man will hope to feature when Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

