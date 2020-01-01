Bageya: I will not regret changing citizenship to play for Kenya

The much-travellled forward reveals why it will not become a problem for him to switch countries and play for Harambee Stars

Ugandan striker Jimmy Bageya has revealed the reason he will not regret to change his citizenship and play for ’s Harambee Stars.

The Nairobi City Stars forward is the typical football journeyman, having left his native over 15 years ago and has never returned to play at home.

Bageya now says he has become popular in the country (Kenya) which he now calls his second home and would not have problems making it permanent.

“What leads us to change citizenship sometimes is if they have been treating you well like I have been in Kenya and that is why I would not regret changing nationality,” Bageya is quoted by People Sports.

However, while he is eligible, changing nationality would be a delicate balancing act for Bageya. First, he has to agree with his family and then there is the small matter of the law.

According to the Kenyan Constitution, a person who has been married to a citizen for a period of at least seven years is entitled on application to be registered as a citizen, the same as a person who has been lawfully resident in Kenya for a continuous period of at least seven years.

Both scenarios would work perfectly for Bageya since he is married to a Kenyan woman and he has also lived in the country for over seven years.

“It is not easy though. The decision has to come from me, then I have to talk to my family and reach an agreement. I have to be happy also but since I have enjoyed my time here, there is no problem,” Bageya continued.

He has spent most of those years playing in Kenya sandwiched between stints in Singapore, , Rwanda and Botswana.

Bageya has played for Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions , AFC , Nairobi City Stars, , Kakamega and the defunct Nakumatt FC.