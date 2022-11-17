Bafana Bafana vs Mozambique Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

South Africa are back in action as they prepare for their bid to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals

South Africa will test themselves in Thursday's international friendly match against Mozambique at Mbombela Stadium.

Coach Hugo Broos has taken advantage of the current 2022 Fifa World Cup international period to get his side into action.

They host Angola on Sunday in Nelspruit ahead of the resumption of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

South Africa will be involved in back-to-back clashes against Liberia in March and Broos is using the Mozambique and Angola matches to keep his players ready for the tougher fixtures.

But for now, Mozambique is a concern for Bafana who are trying to cultivate a winning culture.

South Africa have been in camp since Sunday preparing for this match.

Game South Africa vs Mozambique Date Thursday, November 17 Time 20:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC 3

Squads & Team News

Broos will have to plan without Lyle Foster as the Westerlo striker is injured.

Foster’s absence has given a chance to TS Galaxy midfielder Bathusi Aubaas who received his maiden national team call-up.

Also out due to fitness issues are Thibang Phete and Mihlali Mayambela who could not make it to camp.

Already, before the preliminary squad was announced, Bafana had star player Percy Tau ruled out together with Siphephelo Sithile as well as Orlando Pirates defenders Innocent Maela and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

France-based midfielder Lebo Mothiba was not considered just like Kobamelo Kodisang.





Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde arrived in South Africa only with local–based players.

That means Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo will not play against Bafana Bafana.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove has also not been included together with experienced Mozambique vice-captain Elias Pelembe of Royal AM.

Match Preview

The last time South Africa and Mozambique met, the Mambas came out victorious in July.

The two sides clashed in the Cosafa Cup quarter-finals when the match ended 0-0 in regulation time but Mozambique won vis a penalty shootout.

In the previous year, the Mambas lost 3-0 to South Africa in the Cosafa Cup again.

This time around, Bafana would be keen to reclaim bragging rights over their neighbours.