Bafana Bafana star Zungu set to join Rangers training after quarantine

The South African midfielder is yet to be introduced into Steven Gerrard's squad since his loan signing

Bongani Zungu will have his first training session at this week after his quarantine, assistant manager Gary McAllister has disclosed.

Zungu was forced to go into self-isolation earlier this month, in line with the Scottish government guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus following his loan signing from French Ligue 2 club .

After their comfortable 2-0 victory over on Sunday, McAllister said the international will be introduced into the team training before their Uefa outing against Lech Poznan on Thursday.

“Zungu is still in quarantine but I think he becomes available to train with us just prior to Poznan," McAllister was quoted as saying by Glasgow Times.

“So that’s very encouraging. It adds to our strength in the middle of the park."

Zungu's arrival provides more competition in the midfield with international Joe Aribo currently taking the centre stage.

Aribo who recently returned from an injury, scored his second league of the season on Sunday as Steven Gerrard's side remain unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership this campaign.

“We are all big fans of Joe Aribo here. I think he has been missed. Visually, he looks in a good place as far as where his body shape is," McAllister continued.

“He is in great nick. He has probably put a wee bit of muscle on his upper body.

“We expect big things from Joe. He’s a very talented player. And he can play in two or three different positions. We are pleased to get him back on the pitch.”

Rangers sit at the top of the Scottish top-flight table with 32 points after 12 games, six points above second-placed .