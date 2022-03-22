Bafana Bafana star Brooks reveals how he will use France match as transfer springboard

TS Galaxy midfielder Ethan Brooks says Bafana Bafana’s upcoming international friendly match against the current world champions France is “the perfect opportunity” to attract the attention of European scouts.

Brooks is part of coach Hugo Broos’ squad that is set to play against France at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille on March 29.

The 21-year-old is now eying a move to Europe and if fielded against France, he wants to use the platform to showcase his talent and lure European clubs.

“I’m more excited to play against the current French stars,” Brooks told SunSport.

“I watch them regularly in the top European league and now I have an opportunity to rub shoulders with them. If I get the opportunity to play against France, I hope to impress. I’d like to attract the attention of European scouts and it is the perfect opportunity to raise my hand.”

Before playing against France, Bafana clash against Guinea in another international friendly match in Belgium.

It would be the first time for South Africa to be in action since November 2021 when their 2022 Fifa World Cup hopes were dashed by Ghana.

But now the France match provides Brooks with excitement after he openly cried when their World Cup bid ended.

“I’m looking forward to the match against France. It’s an exciting year for the senior national team, to play against the best national team in the world would boost our confidence,” said Brooks.

Bafana have met France four times before, with Les Bleus winning twice, while South Africa boast one win and the other matches ended in draws.

South Africa’s only victory over Bafana came at the 2010 World Cup in Bloemfontein in what was the last match between the two sides.

Bafana won 2-1 and Brooks was a nine-year-old watching the match on TV.

“Watching Franck Ribery, one of their star players was a dream come true. I still remember the match even though I was still a kid,” Brooks said.