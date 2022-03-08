Bafana Bafana squad: Broos calls up Lakay & Coetzee for France friendly

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has named three new players - Lyle Lakay, Khuliso Mudau, and Rivaldo Coetzee – in his provisional squad of 29 players for the upcoming friendly against France.

Bafana have lined up two fixtures, against Guinea on March 25 in Lille before they take on the world champions at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on March 29.



In the squad, the Belgian tactician named Mamelodi Sundowns trio of midfielder Lakay, right-back Mudau, and defender Coetzee.

Other notable inclusions include Goodman Mosele, Bandile Shandu, and Thabang Monare of Orlando Pirates. Al Ahly striker Percy Tau is also part of the team with Broos naming four goalkeepers in Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Brandon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), and Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu).

Broos has, however, failed to hand calls to Themba Zwane and Andile Jali of Premier Soccer League champions Sundowns and Bongani Zungu and Lebo Mothiba, who are based in France.

South Africa’s last international assignment saw them suffer a 1-0 defeat against Ghana in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers on November 14, 2021, at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Here is Broos’ full Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport), Brandon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), and Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu).

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Siyanda Xulu (unattached), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Golden Arrows), Veluyeke Zulu (Chippa), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bandile Shandu (Orlando Pirates), and Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch).

Article continues below

Midfielders: Sbonelo Cele (Golden Arrows), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates), and Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates).

Strikers: Evidence Makgopa (Baroka), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Lyle Foster (Westerlo), and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota).