Bafana Bafana ‘result not so important’ says Broos

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos was pleased with the performance his men gave him in their 0-0 draw with Guinea in an international friendly.

Had the likes of Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster and Keagan Dolly been more clinical, Bafana could well have claimed the spoils, and certainly Bafana custodian Veli Mothwa was the quieter of the two goalkeepers.

"It was a good performance, we asked that of the players, because these are two friendly games. The result was not so important, even if we liked to win today," Broos told the media after the match in his home country.

"But okay, I think that my team played a very good game. We had six, seven chances. So when there was a team that has to win the game today, it was South Africa.”

Broos, who previously won the Afcon tournament with Cameroon, felt that his side did lack in one area of the game on Friday night.

"We have a little problem, when we see the tall guys of Guinea - that was sometimes a problem with the aerial duels,” he pointed out.

"But our football level, I think we played a very good game. I am very happy with the performance."

While Bafana were relatively close to full strength, bar injured Al Ahly striker Percy Tau, Guinea coach Kaba Diawara revealed that his team was somewhat of a makeshift one.

"We are just meeting the players one, two days before the game, so we don't have enough time to work,” Diawara explained.

"We had a lot of injuries to players. With that kind of condition, we are very happy to draw today.

"We also give the first selection (debut) for four or five players of Guinea, so for them it was very important to not lose.”

Next up for Broos and his men is France – Bafana take on the World Cup champions on Monday night at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.