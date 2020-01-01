Bafana Bafana legend Mark Fish receives criticism after 'All Lives Matter' comments

The 46-year-old football legend was trending on social media for expressing a differing view on 'Black Lives Matter'

Former Bafana Bafana and defender Mark Fish invited many critical fans for his 'All Lives Matter' comment on Twitter.

The uproar started when Fish liked a tweet that described Springboks captain Siya Kolisi as a BEE appointment, a 'worse' captain and an alleged 'racist'.

Fish, who plied his tried in and during his playing days, was then asked by one of his followers where he stands on 'Black Lives Matter', and he simply replied 'All Lives Matter'.

More teams

His response prompted outrage from his fans and the majority were disappointed Fish had differing views despite experiencing racism and inequality in the past.

Fish, himself, admitted he had seen more than most and defended his Tweet by saying he doesn't 'conform to this world'.

This understand and please I know who I am and what I stand for...I don’t conform to this world and have seen more than most...that is why all lives matter....I came into this world seeing no color and never have so why must I now👊 — Mark Fish (@markfish74) July 22, 2020

One follower described Fish as 'privileged' and the former defender brushed the comment aside.

I love how people ..have to get personal to get their point across...I am whatever color makes you feel better about yourself👊 — Mark Fish (@markfish74) July 22, 2020

Economic Freedom Fighters member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also weighed in on the debate, saying Fish's sentiments represent 'false equality' and 'fake unity'.

Mark Fish’s denial of the legitimacy of Black Lives Matter reflects the failure of the rainbow nation ideology his sportsmanship in Bafana Bafana represented. It tells you that within rainbowism is a denial of the black condition, false equality & fake unity! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 22, 2020

Ndlozi's sentiment was echoed by one follower who also felt Fish got tired of 'pretending'.

Mark Fish got tired of pretending about the Rainbow Nation Myth. pic.twitter.com/g5rggodLeO — African (@ali_naka) July 22, 2020

Former Pirates and Santos striker Lennox Bacela was shocked and speechless by Fish's views.

Abo Mark Fish WOW!! — Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) July 22, 2020

Fish then issued an apology to anyone who felt offended by his views but remained firm that 'All Lives Matter'.