Bafana Bafana’s De Reuck insists match against Ghana 'felt like it was rehearsed'

Bafana Bafana defender Rushine De Reuck says their 1-0 defeat by Ghana in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier “felt like the game was rehearsed."

South Africa lost via a controversial penalty converted by Andre Ayew in the first half to end Bafana’s World Cup campaign.

With the Bafana players alleging bias by the referee Maguette Ndiaye as well as unsportsmanlike conduct by Ghana players and ballboys, De Reuck says it was like everyone knew what was happening.

“It's been a tough few days, not only for myself but for everybody who is part of Bafana Bafana," De Reuck told the media.

“To go out in the way that we did was very painful. We put ourselves in a good situation and no one had given us a chance to do so well. It was very tough for us to go out the way we did.

“It was a very big game, we knew what it would mean for the country to qualify for the next round. We were all ready and excited playing against top players who are playing in the Champions League and the Premier League against the best in the world.

“This is what you want for yourself, to test yourself against the very best players in the world. But I felt the opportunity for us to get a result was taken away from us because of the decisions that were made against us.

“It was so obvious. It felt like the game was rehearsed. Everybody knew what was going on from the referees to the players, the Ghanaian players and the ball boys even. It was very tough for us to see what was happening.”

The Sundowns centre-back says from the early stages of the match, it was clear to them that they were not going to win.

“Even in the first 10 minutes of the game we already saw that we weren't going to get anything right but we continued to fight and we had moments in the game to capitalise, but we were robbed, never given a fair chance,” said De Reuck.

Article continues below

“As a player, I feel we deserve a second chance. It was heart-breaking, to lose in that way broke me. I want to say thank you to the supporters and the encouragement that I got over the last few days.”

Safa has since asked Fifa to probe the match and the world football governing body has said Safa’s “protest will be submitted to a member of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee on 23 November for consideration and decision.”