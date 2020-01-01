Badoer: Wazito FC will be boosted by new signings in KPL

The promoted side’s boss insists the team will get it right when the new signings are given a chance to play

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has stated he will be delighted to see the new signings feature for the struggling side in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Badoer was reacting on his Twitter account after the promoted side suffered yet another defeat, this time a 2-0 result against AFC at Machakos Stadium.

A brace from John Makwatta was all Ingwe needed to seal a double over Wazito, whom despite investing on experienced players when the season started, have found the going rather tough.

Can not wait until our new players are available for playing.

— Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) January 12, 2020

The latest defeat means Wazito have now gone six straight matches without picking up a point and are now battling to stay afloat in the top-flight for next season.

But according to Badoer, Wazito will be a different side when the new signings start to play.

“Cannot wait until our new players are available for playing,” Badoer wrote on his Twitter account. “Congratulations to AFC Leopards.”

Wazito have already hit the January transfer market with five signings – Whvyonne Isuza, Dennis Sikhayi, Esuf Bourhana, Dennis Ng’ang’a and Kennedy Owino.

The defeat has left Wazito in 14th position, three places from the relegation spot.