Badoer: Wazito FC should not be ashamed with AFC Leopards defeat

The newcomers boss puts a brave face despite his side going down to Ingwe to remain winless in the top-flight so far

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has praised his players despite losing 1-0 to AFC at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

The big-spending newcomers failed to pick their first win in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season after succumbing to a penalty converted by former striker John Makwatta in the second half.

Wazito have now gone three matches without registering a victory having managed a 1-1 draw against and a 0-0 draw against .

The fans are the real winners here, That was a great game. I need to thank the Wazito FC players they played very good football today and have nothing to be ashamed for !!Lets brush this off. Congrats to @AFCLeopards https://t.co/3bO42KHlkK — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) September 21, 2019

And despite Badoer castigating the team after they dropped points against Western Stima, the boss has changed his tune and heaped praise on the players after the defeat to Ingwe.

“The fans are the real winners here, that was a great game,” Badoer wrote on his Twitter account.

“I need to thank the Wazito players they played very good football today [Saturday] and have nothing to be ashamed for! Let’s brush this off and congratulations AFC Leopards.”

Last week, Badoer threatened to sack the team's entire technical bench after the draw against Western Stima.