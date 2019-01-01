Badoer: Wazito FC get an F for being f*cking shit against Western Stima

The newcomers boss has attacked his playing unit for a shambolic display after picking another draw in the top-flight on Saturday

Wazito FC boss Richard Badoer is a gutted man after his side battled to a 0-0 draw with in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.

The promoted side is yet to register a win in the league despite spending over Sh9million to acquire 15 new players after returning to the top-flight this season.

Wazito, who won the National Super League (NSL) to earn direct promotion, started the season with a 1-1 draw against at Machakos Stadium on day one.

Saturday’s result has left Badoer attacking the playing unit except for keeper Kevin Omondi, whom he praised for saving the side.

Second game and Second Draw for Wazito FC. our Goalie Kevin for sure saved our ass!!! He gets 10 points while rest of the team get F as in fucking shit. We have alot of work on our hands. — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) September 14, 2019

“Second game and second draw for Wazito FC. Our Goalie Kevin [Omondi] for sure saved our ass!!!” Badoer wrote on his Twitter account.

Article continues below

“He gets 10 points while the rest of the team get an F as in fucking shit. We have a lot of work on our hands.”

Badoer’s statement comes just a few weeks after he warned KPL rivals his side will "make them cry like sad babies".

“We will be making other clubs cry like sad babies which need their diapers changed,” Badoer also wrote on his Twitter account.