Badoer: 'Wazito FC cleaning meant to kick out players who were eating my money'

The 2018-19 NSL champions' boss now reveals why he moved to sack 11 players just a day after they lost their coach

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has explained the reason he moved to sack 11 players from the club.

Goal exclusively reported on Tuesday the promoted side had released 11 players, among them long-serving custodian Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, forwards Victor Ndinya, Pistone Mutamba, Derrick Otanga, and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.

Others are the foreign quartet of Paul Acquah from , DR Congo's Piscas Kirenge, Augustine Otu of Liberia, and Togolese Issifou Bourahana, who were not spared either.

More teams

The 2018/19 National Super League champions struggled to cope with the best teams in the top-flight, and after the league suspension, they were in the 13th position with just 20 points acquired from 23 matches.

Badoer has now revealed he had to release the players because they had failed to live up to expectations and were signed without his approval.

Today the wazito FC cleaning continues. Kicking out no good fucking hyena players that were recruited without my approval. All they did was to eat my money and lose games.I wish them the best on the fucking streets where they belong. They lacked self respect and love for the game — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) July 7, 2020

“Today [Tuesday] the Wazito FC cleaning continues,” Badoer said in a message on Twitter, which also indicates more players will be kicked out.

“Kicking out no good players that were recruited without my approval. All they did was to eat my money and lose games. I wish them the best on the streets where they belong. They lacked self-respect and love for the game.”

In an earlier interview, Otanga, who joined Wazito from , told Goal they had been asked to leave because the club was not making enough money owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The management told us Covid-19 has not made it easy for the club businesswise, and tough decisions had to be made,” Otanga, who joined the club at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, told Goal on Tuesday.

"It is a matter of recollecting yourself and getting another team to continue developing and growing your career. I take this opportunity to thank Wazito for the chance to play for them and wish them the best.”

The sacking of the players came just a day after the club parted ways with British coach Stewart Hall on mutual agreement. The tactician had managed to steady the club after it had struggled to cope with the pressure in the top-tier since their promotion at the start of the season.

Article continues below

Hall's departure makes him the latest in Wazito's long line of coaches.

Fred Ambani was relieved of his duties in October 2019 after helping the Nairobi-based club earn promotion. Ambani's place was taken by Melis Medo who was subsequently sacked after just three matches at the helm.

With his abrupt exit, Hall becomes the first coach to leave his job before the start of the 2020/21 season.