Badoer: Wazito FC boss threatens to change his coach if results don't improve

The newcomers boss reveals he will not hesitate to make changes to the coaching staff if they don’t start winning matches in the KPL

Wazito FC coach Ricardo Badoer has hinted he will be forced to make changes to the technical bench if the team's poor start continues in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The newcomers are yet to register a win from their two opening matches managing a 1-1 draw against and a 0-0 result against on Saturday.

Saturday’s result did not go down well with the boss, who spent over Sh9million to sign 15 players in the just concluded transfer window.

We need to work on the attacking. The defense is good — Cool Joe (@JoelBirgen) September 14, 2019

Badoer blamed the players for a shambolic display but reserved praise for keeper Kevin Omondi, whom he said helped the side to avoid defeat.

“Second game and second draw for Wazito FC. Our Goalie Kevin [Omondi] for sure saved our ass!!!” Badoer wrote on his Twitter account.

“He gets 10 points while the rest of the team get an F as in fucking shit. We have a lot of work on our hands.”

The new boss has now warned coaches Fred Ambani and Stanley Okumbi to start grinding out results or else he will get better coaches to do the job.

Reacting to a Tweet from a fan, who feels the team deserves a better coach, Badoer replied: “You are too Kind Cool Joe. I see what the issue is and we will see if our coaches are good enough to fix it. If not, then it is time to get new people in place who can do the job.”

Wazito, who won the National Super League (NSL) to earn a direct promotion, will next face AFC in the league.