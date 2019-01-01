Badoer: Wazito FC boss mocks Gor Mahia after fundraiser fails

The league newcomers boss took to his Twitter account to taunt K’Ogalo after they failed to raise enough money for their trip to Algeria

Wazito FC president Ricardo Badoer has teased after a fundraiser to help the team get money for their trip to failed on Tuesday night.

The fundraiser which was held at Charter Hall was targeting to raise Sh5million but Goal understands only Sh1.5million was realised.

The money is not enough to help cater for the team’s travelling expenses to Algeria ahead of their Caf match against USM Alger on Sunday.

The fundraiser was also snubbed by all the chief guests who had been invited to attend, among them club Patron Raila Odinga.

The Wazito boss has now taken to his Twitter account to taunt the club after the exercise failed.

“Sh300,000 is a good start. Football world I am sure is impressed once more by how well the Mighty Gor Mahia are handling the hard times! We are all behind you!!!!” wrote Badoer.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier told Goal on Wednesday: “We have not raised sufficient money for hotel accommodation in Algiers.

“We did not raise good money as most of our guests did not turn up for the reasons we are unable to explain but those who attended managed to raise a paltry amount which is not sufficient at all.”

Gor Mahia were thrown into financial uncertainty when shirt sponsor SportPesa withdrew their support following the government's failure to renew the betting firm's operating license.

Wazito earned promotion to the top-flight last season and have vowed to wrestle the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title from Gor Mahia.