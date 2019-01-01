Badoer warns Wazito FC players to up their game or get sacked

The club's boss wants a quick improvement from his playing unit after dismal performances which sees them sit in 13th position

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has warned his players they have to up their game or else they will also be sacked.

After a 4-2 drubbing by Kakamega , the club released head coach Fred Ambani and technical director Stanley Okumbi on Monday and Badoer now wants the players to improve their game or face the same fate as members of the technical bench.

Assistant coach Hamisi Mohammed will oversee the team before another appointment is announced.

“There is no need to explain this decision [to sack technical bench members] and within a day or two, our new head coach will be presented. Saying all that I need also to remind Wazito FC players to step up and bring their A-game back or else they will also be kicked out,” Badoer wrote on his Twitter handle.

After massive investment on the playing unit during the last transfer window, Wazito have failed to have a dream start since this season's kicked off in August.

The Nairobi-based club has only one win, which came against Zoo FC on October 29. They have drawn against , and with the other loss coming against AFC .

Article continues below

Karim Nizigiyimana, Abouba Sibomana, Elvis Rupia, Bernard Ochieng, Pistone Mutamba, Derrick Otanga, Gad Matthews, Kevin Omondi, Michael Oduor, Joshua Nyatini and Bixente Otieno are the players who arrived during a busy summer.

Badoer spent around Sh8 million to acquire their services but they are now 13th on the log after matchday six.

Wazito will face Posta on October 27, a side they drew 0-0 with during their last meeting in the KPL in March 2018.