Badoer warns KPL teams they will do damage despite defeat to Gor Mahia

The newcomers’ boss warns teams they are coming good despite losing again, this time to K’Ogalo in a league match

Wazito FC president Ricardo Badoer has warned Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs his team is gelling well despite losing to on Saturday.

The newcomers’ poor run in the top-flight continued after they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against the Kenyan champions with defender Charles Momanyi rising highest to power home a lone goal in the second half.

And despite the defeat, Badoer has now taken to his Twitter account saying he was impressed with the team’s display and warned they will start destroying teams soon.

I enjoyed the game! Well done Wazito Players , our midfield and defense looks solid already. We will do damage in coming games. Congratulations to Gor for the Win. https://t.co/7EpBynlkos — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) January 4, 2020

Wazito have now lost eight matches, drawn five and won just two, accumulating 11 points in the process.

They have already sacked two coaches – Fred Ambani and Melis Medo – and have also released five players this transfer window.