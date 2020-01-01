Badoer lays down Wazito FC transfer plans after massive sacking

The club has so far parted ways with 12 players in a bid to create room for possible newcomers

Wazito president Ricardo Badoer has laid down the club's transfer plans ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Wazito have already released 12 players who were part of a squad that failed to make much of an impact in the 2019/20 season.

Wazito went on a signing spree just after they conquered the National Super League (NSL) and Badoer has hinted the transfer business will be conducted with a different vision this time around.

“The plan is different now,” Badoer said as he was quoted by the club’s website on Sunday.

“We are looking to sign some good emerging players from other teams, these are young hungry players. We want players who want to play football for Wazito.”

Experienced Paul Kiongera and Lloyd Wahome were the latest players to exit the Nairobi-based club as the president affirmed those who will be signed should show love for Wazito.

“We are not going to sign high profile players this time around. The target is to get young players who are hungry and want to perform well,” the Dubai-based businessman added.

“There’s no point in signing big names that won’t deliver.”

Although Badoer’s comments after sacking the players attracted criticism from members of the public, coaches and pundits alike, former Wazito coach Melis Medo and retired Kenyan striker Dennis Oliech defended him.

Medo, who oversaw just three matches while in charge of Wazito last year, said Badoer needed to have acted on the players seven months ago.

“Not all players deserve to go but I actually support Ricco’s decision,” Medo told Goal on Wednesday.

“I said the same thing seven months ago these players were not ready to play for the team and nobody believed me.

“I also want to believe the boss when he said they were all signed without his approval.

“Actually, [Badoer] should have done these changes seven months ago, only one man keeps harming that team but he is no longer there.”

On his part, Oliech said he admires Badoer’s leadership firmness.

“I like people who are firmly in charge of their teams and take the bull by his horns like Ricardo [Badoer],” Oliech said in a separate interview.

“I support his decision to axe the lazy players because they were a big let-down to him.”

Wazito are understood to be eying players from financially struggling Kenyan Premier League ( ) teams.