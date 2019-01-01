Badoer: If KPL clubs can't stand the heat they should get out of the kitchen

The newcomers’ boss reveals he is against stopping the local league and urges teams to soldier on as they source for a sponsor

Wazito FC president Ricardo Badoer has warned teams which are not able to sustain themselves in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) should be relegated.

The clubs, led by Kakamega , have petitioned the KPL to have the top-flight league - which will enter matchday six on October 19 - to be halted until a viable solution is found.

The other teams are , Sugar, , and Kisumu All-Stars. The move by the clubs came after the league witnessed the first walkover of the season when Sony Sugar failed to honour their home match against AFC .

The Wazito boss has now taken to his Twitter account to support the continuation of the league saying clubs which cannot support themselves should be kicked out.

“Wazito FC sporting director and the brains behind the magic Mr. [Solomon] Alubala has spoken,” he wrote on his Twitter account in response to a story written by Goal.

“Clubs are run by big boys and it will need to continue. Suspending KPL will make Kenya look bad. If you cannot take the heat, then get out of the kitchen.”

On Tuesday, president Elly Kalekwa rubbished the request by the five clubs saying it will be unfair to suspend the league at this time when they are sourcing for new sponsors to come on board.

“So if you stop the league, what will be the work of the new sponsors [we are trying to source for the league] and what will they be becoming to sponsor if we don't have a league in progress?” Kalekwa told Goal on Tuesday.

“We should not be forced to stop the [KPL] league just because a few clubs don’t have money. How did these clubs join the KPL if they don’t have money?

“Asking to stop the league is a nonsense call and clubs willing to dish out walkovers should be kicked out after they skip three matches as stipulated in the KPL rules which governs the game.”

The KPL is currently faced with a financial crisis with five clubs having asked for the league to be halted until a lasting solution is reached. The league is without a sponsor after SportPesa walked away from the Kenyan market three weeks ago.