Bad boys Kariobangi Sharks top KPL indiscipline table

Bandari is among the only nine teams that are yet to pick a red card this season

Kariobangi Sharks defender Nixon Omondi is ineligible to feature for his side in the Kenyan Premier League match against Bandari.

Sharks are sixth on the log and William Muluya would be looking to bridge the gap with Bandari, who are joint top with Mathare United.

Muluya will, however, have to do without Omondi, who is serving a one-match ban after he picked a red a red card in the last match.

Meanwhile, Vihiga United could be in the relegation zone, but the Millers beat everyone else when it comes to discipline. Vihiga has received the least number of cards while Kariobangi Sharks are the undisputed bad boys of the Kenyan Premier League so far.

Article continues below

Muluya charges have so far accumulated 26 cards, two red and 24 yellow cards while Vihiga has picked just eight yellow cards thus far.

AFC Leopards, who are in the relegation zone, beat Sofapaka on the indiscipline grounds, having picked one red card and 26 yellow cards. Ingwe is beaten only by Mount Kenya United (two red and 19 yellow cards) and Sharks who occupy the top two of the bad boys.

Gor Mahia is ninth (nine yellow cards) while league leaders Mathare United and Bandari are eight (18 yellows) and 11th (one red and 22 yellow cards respectively.