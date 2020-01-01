Babu reveals why Western Stima faltered against KCB

The Powermen lost to the Bankers at Kenyatta Stadium to record a third loss in the season so far

head coach Salim Babu has explained why they lost 3-1 to in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) encounter on Saturday.

Western Stima conceded all three goals in the first-half after Enock Agwanda, Simon Munala and Reagan Otieno struck to give KCB an early advantage. Villa Oramchan scored the Powermen's only goal in the second half.

Babu has blamed players inability to stick to their pre-match game plan and concentration lapses in the defence department as they lost their third match of the season.

The former tactician is, however, confident such mistakes will not recur during their February 1 home match against Sugar.

“We conceded very easy goals and our plans did not work from the onset. We have never played the way we did today [Saturday] but all are mistakes that are likely to occur in a football game,” Babu told reporters.

“I only hope we will rectify them and by the time we are going to play at home, we should have looked at all those mistakes and find solutions.

“It [concession of goals] was a problem that emanated from the defence and I cannot blame goalkeeper Samuel Njau at all. When you concede three early goals it becomes triple hard to launch a comeback but let us leave it there for now and hope we will amend all those mistakes.

“Football is a game of chances and when one creates and fail to use those chances it becomes a problem and will certainly be punished.”

Western Stima are seventh on the KPL log with 30 points while the Bankers moved to the fourth place with 35 points, four fewer than temporary leaders Kakamega .

Article continues below

Both KCB and Western Stima have played 17 matches.