Babu: Omala warned against hasty move by Western Stima coach

The youngster has thrived this season and is so far the club's top scorer with nine goals

coach Babu Salim has warned youngster Benson Omala against making a hasty decision of leaving the club at the end of the season.

The 17-year-old Kakamega student broke into the limelight this season and has already managed to score nine goals for the Powermen in the Kenyan Premier League ( ). It is for this reason that some top clubs in the country have reportedly eyed his services but the tactician believes it is the worst move he can make at this time.

"Omala is a top talent and we are happy having him in our team," Babu told Goal on Thursday.

"His development is astonishing and at his age getting nine goals is a statement. Yes, he has been reportedly approached, but it is not official; however, it will not be ideal for him to make a move at this time.

"He needs another season with Stima to develop further before deciding to move or not. Making a hasty decision to a big team at this moment might negatively impact his growth," he added.

The youthful tactician believes the youngster is destined for greatness.

"[Omala's] technical ability is good and he is a hardworking player who is willing to learn. With this kind of mentality, I believe he will achieve great things ahead, it is just a matter of time," Babu concluded.

The Kisumu based side are currently seventh on the KPL table with 36 points.