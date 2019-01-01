Babu irked by Western Stima's failure to beat AFC Leopards

The tactician is unhappy with a point collected against the 13-time league champions in the top-tier game

coach Salim Babu is disappointed after failing to collect maximum points against AFC on Saturday.

The two sides played to a one-all draw at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), but it was the visitors who had better chances.

The soft-speaking tactician is irked by the failure of his charges to capitalise on their chances and walk away with the three points.

"[A draw] is not what we came for, this was our game and I am not happy we failed to win," Babu told Goal on Sunday.

"We played better and had many chances to kill the game, I was certain of getting a win against [AFC Leopards] but we could not. I am disappointed with the two points dropped; we played better and dominated the game but we were not clinical in front of the goal."

The tactician is now aiming at correcting Saturday's mistakes by working on the striking department ahead of their next KPL assignment.

"The team is okay in most of the departments, we will have to sharpen ain attack in readiness for the game against in the second of next month," Babu concluded.

The Kisumubased side are placed eighth on the log having won two and drawn four of the six games played.