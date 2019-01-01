Babu beats Mbungo and Mwalala to September Coach of the Month award

The tactician won the gong after winning two matches and drawing another two during the month

head coach Salim Babu has won the September Coach of the Month Award.

This is Babu's second coach of the month award after winning his first one in May 2016 when he was in charge of .

Babu beat his closest challengers, AFC ' Casa Mbungo, Robert Matano of and Bernard Mwalala of , as his side collected eight points from two wins and two draws in the month.

The rest collected seven points within the same period.

A draw against Wazito FC on September 14 followed by wins against Posta and neighbours Kisumu All-Stars on September 22 and 28, respectively, were enough for Babu to win the award.

“This is a great day for me and I am thankful to my players who have enabled me to get my second Coach of the Month award. It is an indicator that we are doing a good job and we are headed for greatness,” Babu is quoted by Nation Sports as saying after collecting the trophy.

Babu and his team will have a possible season-defining period this month, starting with a November 6 clash against Bandari, followed by a match against Kakamega at Bukhungu Stadium on November 10.

Tusker and will be their opponents on November 20 and 24, respectively, before a clash on November 30 against .

All, except Sofapaka, are above them on the log, suggesting a tough month for the Powermen.