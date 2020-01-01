Aziz: Azam FC complete creative midfielder's signing from Tanzania Prisons

The player managed to score five goals and create as many for the administrative side last season

Mainland League side Azam FC have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Ismail Aziz Kada.

The Chamazi-based side have been strengthening for the new season and are aiming at improving every department. It is for this reason the team is moving fast to make signings that will help the technical bench achieve their objectives next season.

"Azam FC are delighted to announce the signing of attacking midfielder Ismail Aziz Kada from Tanzania Prisons on a two-year contract deal," the Chamazi-based side confirmed on Monday.

"The player passed his medical test before signing the contract before Azam's CEO Abdulkarim Amin."

The 2018/19 champions have revealed the reason behind the signing of the swift midfielder.

"The technical bench under the leadership of coach Aristica Cioaba had recommended his signing and the club acted and brought him on board," the club noted.

"The player has had a good season with Tanzania Prisons after scoring five goals and created as many."

Aziz is the fourth player to be signed by the 2014 Tanzania Mainland League champions. Others who have joined Azam are Awesu Awesu from Kagera Sugar, Ally Niyonzima from Rwandan side Rayon Sports and Ayoub Lyanga.

Lyanga, who was a free agent after his contract expired with Coastal Union has explained the reason behind joining Azam.

"I have talked to my brother who played for Azam before, Daniel [Lyanga] who was at the club last season, he has told me a lot about the club, he has told me what to expect at the club and how ambitious the club is, so I will strive to push the club from where he left it," Lyanga told reporters.

"My brother also played a key role for me to sign for Azam, he told me a lot about the team, and my target now is to help the team, and make sure Azam remains as one of the best teams in the country and even beyond the borders."

On how he feels after signing the deal, Lyanga said: "I thank God for the chance to play for Azam and I thank all those who were behind the deal and those who have supported me, and I am happy to sign for Azam.

"My main target is to help Azam and it is the reason I did not wait for even a second to come here when I knew they were looking for my services, I have always wanted to play for this great club and I thank God I now have the chance to show them what I can do."