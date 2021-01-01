Azam FC will bounce back to winning ways after Coastal Union defeat – Zakaria

The ‘Ice-cream Makers’ have moved to cool down their fans by stating they will return to winning ways in the top-flight

Azam FC have vowed to win all their remaining matches in the Mainland Premier League after they stumbled to defeat away to Coastal Union at Mkwakwani, Tanga on Thursday.

Haji Ugando and Hamad Majimengi scored for the home team while Daniel Amoah notched the lone goal for the Ice-cream Makers but it was not enough as they suffered their fourth defeat of the season (in a 2-1 result).

Azam were among the leading teams chasing the title when the 2019-20 season kicked off as they enjoyed the lead at the top of the 18-team table for the better part of the first round but after losing to Mtibwa Sugar, they went seven consecutive matches without posting a win.

The team’s poor run saw Romanian coach Aristica Cioaba shown the exit door and they went for the services of Zambian George Lwandamina, though he is yet to steady the ship.

After their defeat to Coastal Union, Azam Media Officer Thabit Zakaria has assured their fans they are aware they are longing for victory and stated they will bounce back to winning ways with their target now to win all the remaining matches in the top-flight.

“We are strong and failing to get results in our matches does not mean that we are not strong. We will do well and get back the quality and start winning matches,” Zakaria said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“What happens on the field is the result but there is nothing wrong on the field, the players have morale and love to do their job. (This) is a matter of time.

“Our belief is that we will get back to our best while you are still there and the plans are going well, the fans should support us.”

Against Coastal Union Azam suffered another blow after their striker Obrey Chirwa was substituted for picking an injury, with new Mpiana Monzinzi taking his place.

The defeat left Azam in third place with 33 points from 19 matches while Yanga SC are sitting at the top with 44 points from 18 matches and reigning champions Simba SC are second on 39 points from 17 matches.