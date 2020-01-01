Azam FC promise more signings after landing Awesu from Kagera Sugar

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have vowed to beef up every department in their squad after signing the midfielder from the Sugar Millers

Azam FC have promised to sign players in every position after unveiling midfielder Awesu Ally Awesu as their first signing of the current transfer window.

Awesu arrived at Azam for a second stint from Kagera Sugar after penning a two-year deal on Thursday.

Azam CEO Abdulkarim Amin ‘Popat’ has confirmed to Goal the arrival of Awesu marks the start of the many transfer activities that will be witnessed at the Chamazi-based club, ahead of the new Mainland Premier League season.

More teams

“As usual and especially here at Azam since I took up my position, we always sign players according to what the coach wants and the good thing is that the coach has already given us the list of players he wants and that is what we want to fulfill,” Amin told Goal.

“Two days after we played our last league match, our coach [Aristica Cioaba] gave us the list of what players he wants, what areas he wants the team to work on and I can confirm he wants us to buy at least 12 players for the new season.

“We have already discussed as officials, we sat and discussed the list from the coach and out of the 12 players we have already landed [Awesu] and are also talking to the other targets.”

Amin continued: “The coach wants, two fullbacks, one defensive midfielder, two wing-backs, and one striker, because it was one of our weakest links this season, we did not score many goals because we lacked an out and out striker, and so the areas will be looked.

Article continues below

“And also out of the 12 players, we will also sign one goalkeeper, to give a challenge to existing keepers that we already have in our ranks, so it is going to be a beehive of activities as far as transfer of new players is concerned at Azam this window.”

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ did not enjoy as good a season as they had anticipated at the beginning of the campaign, as they managed to finish third in the league with 70 points, 18 fewer than winners Simba SC, and two behind second-placed Yanga SC. They managed to get 20 wins, 10 draws and eight defeats.

The team also failed to retain their title to stand a chance of representing the country in the Caf Confederation Cup. They were paired with Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the quarter-finals and fell 2-0.