Azam FC edge Mwadui FC to reclaim second spot from Yanga SC

The ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ have moved back to second spot on the 20-team log after securing a slim league win at home

Azam FC reclaimed second spot in the Mainland Premier League table after they secured a 1-0 win against Mwadui FC in a match played at Azam Complex in Chamazi on Wednesday.

Young Africans (Yanga SC) had temporarily moved second after beating Kagera Sugar 1-0 but the ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ made sure they will keep the spot for another week after they also won at home.

The slim win courtesy of Andrew Simchimba’s goal in the 74th minute enabled Azam to move to 65 points, one more than Yanga, who remain on 64 with four matches remaining to the end of the season.

However, Azam were not clinical as they were in their last league outing when they hammered Singida United 7-0, missing a host of chances in the opening stages of the match.

Zimbabwean striker Obrey Chirwa, who notched four goals against Singida, was the main culprit missing a host of changes as Mwadui held on for a 0-0 result at the half-time break.

In the second half, Azam lost Joseph Mahundi to a nasty injury and immediately they got the winning goal when Simchimba powered home from close range to give them the vital win and points.

Earlier in the day, Simba SC were officially handed the trophy for winning a third straight title after their 0-0 draw against Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium.

Simba had already been crowned a week ago and the draw saw them reach 81 points.

Elsewhere, Singida United’s struggle continued after succumbing to a 2-0 loss away to Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC).

Charles Inafya scored KMC’s opener in the 39th minute before Mohammed Samatta added the second five minutes to the final whistle.

The win enables KMC to move from 13th position to 11th with 43 points. KMC have managed to move away from the relegation zone since the dismissal of coach Jackson Mayanja earlier in the year.

Singida will remain perched at the bottom of the 20-team table with 15 points from 34 matches. At Karume Stadium in Musoma, Biashara United and Ruvu Shooting produced a goalless draw.

Waziri Junior ensured Mbao FC picked a slim win at home against Mtibwa Sugar. Junior’s goal came in the 64th minute.

The win might end up proving vital for Mbao who are fighting tooth and nail to remain in the top-flight. They are 19th with 35 points just a point below Mbeya City who have played one fewer game.

At Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara, Mtibwa Sugar secured a point away from home against Ndanda SC.