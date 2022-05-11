Ayunga: Kenya forward agrees two-year deal with St Mirren - reports

Kenya forward Jonah Ayunga has reportedly agreed to sign for Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

Currently at English League One side Morecambe – where he has spent a season – Ayunga will move when the transfer window opens after agreeing a two-year deal.

"We’ve got four players signed, which we’ll announce over the coming weeks," Stephen Robinson, St Mirren boss, told Renfrewshire Live Sport, as quoted by the Scottish Daily Express. "All four will strengthen the squad and enhance what we’ve already got.

"I believe we need a couple more, maybe three, so there’s still more business to be done. Especially when the market opens up in England."

Ayunga is expected to be Robinson’s fourth signing of the summer. The manager signed the 24-year-old- from Bristol Rovers last year while he was in charge of Morecambe.

St Mirren decided to approach the former Dorchester Town forward after he was put on the transfer list by Morecambe manager Derek Adams.

Ayunga – who plays wide on the right - has scored six goals in League One, although he missed a number of games due to an injury that sidelined him for two months.

The Kenya star came through at Dorchester City before he was signed by Brighton.

He also had several loan moves to Burgess Hill Town, Sligo Rovers, Galway United, Poole Town, and Havant and Waterlooville FC before he went back to the senior ranks with Bristol Rovers in 2020.

Robinson has overseen two consecutive victories with St Mirren and has signed midfielder Keanu Baccus from Western Sydney Wanderers and Mark O’Hara from Motherwell. A deal for Trevor Carson from Dundee United is said to have been agreed.

Should he complete the St Mirren move, Ayunga would have signed for his 11th team in his career.

Ayunga received his first call up to the Kenya national team, Harambee Stars, on August 5, 2016.