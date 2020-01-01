Ayunga: Bristol Rovers sign Kenya striker from Havant & Waterlooville

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal after enjoying a stellar campaign in the 2019/20 season

Harambee Stars striker Jonah Ayunga has completed a move to League One side Bristol Rovers from Havant & Waterlooville.

Ayunga joined the Gas on a two-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The forward, who earned his maiden Harambee Stars call-up in August 2016, scored 23 goals last season in the National League South, which is the sixth tier of English football.

More teams

The star scored 17 league goals and got five in the cup competitions as Havant and Waterlooville finished second and was the joint top scorer in the competition.

The Kenyan is the fifth signing so far for Bristol Rovers and he has already linked up with the team.

“I'm delighted to be here!” Ayunga said after signing the two-year deal.



“Ever since I heard about the potential of the move I've been excited to join.

“I have chats with Ben and hearing the plan that he has for both me and the club and where he wants to go showed me that this is a good place to be.”

Ayunga’s new manager Ben Garner said the move has been completed after extensive analysis.

“We are delighted to bring Jonah [Ayunga] to the Mem,” Garner said.



“Given the season he has just had there was interest from a number of EFL clubs and we are very pleased that we have managed to agree on a deal that will see Jonah play here at Rovers.



“He's another player that we have looked at extensively over a long period of time and we feel that the qualities he brings will enhance the squad we are assembling.



“Jonah has had an outstanding season in front of goal and I’ve been really impressed by both his desire to join us and his hunger to improve.



“He's coming off the back of featuring in the National League play-offs for Havant & Waterlooville, so he's in good shape to join up immediately with the rest of the squad.”

Ayunga, who started his career at Dorchester Town, scored his debut goal in the 2015/16 campaign.

After a good show at Dorchester Town, the striker joined & Hove Albion in 2016 and played for the U23 side.

He was loaned to Sligo Rovers in 2017, played in 22 games and scored four goals before moving to Gallaway briefly, where an injury restricted his playtime.

Article continues below

Sutton United became Ayunga’s next club, spent the 2018/19 season on loan to Havant & Waterlooville but was later recalled by United.