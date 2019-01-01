Ayub Timbe: Tanzania will give Harambee Stars the toughest test at Afcon

Harambee Stars will face Algeria's Desert Warriors in their Group C opener at the June 30 Stadium on Sunday

striker Ayub Timbe says the Harambee Stars' match against will be their toughest encounter at the .

The Beijing Renhe forward believes that the rivalry between the two East African countries will make the Group C battle an exciting affair.

“Between the three teams in our Group, Tanzania will be the toughest, one because we are neighbours and secondly all of us are looking to play each other in a top competition,” Timbe is quoted by The Standard Newspaper.

Timbe, who missed two qualifying matches owing to suspension, says he is very excited about playing in the Afcon finals, which kicks off in on Friday.

“This is a dream I have heard since I was young and not just me but the majority of the players in this team and we look forward to having a great tournament,” Timbe continued.

“We have had good preparations learning new things every day and now we are ready to apply it to the tournament.

“Our first match against will be tough but we are ready to fight as a team and to do our best. We know that after doing this, results will come.

While Timbe has been deployed in a number of roles by Kenya coach Sebastien Migne, he admitted that he would like to play in his customary attacking midfield role at the continental finals.

“There was a small confusion [on my role]. At club level, I play number 10 with an offensive role. Against Madagascar, coach Sebastien Migne wanted me to play a more defensive role and that is not my strong point, he added.

“However, against DR Congo, I played in my normal role and was more comfortable. I was just being me and that is where the great performance came from.”

Kenya, who are pooled in Group C alongside Algeria, and Tanzania, will play their opener against the Desert Warriors on Sunday.