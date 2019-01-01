Ayub Timbe ruled out for a couple of weeks after a knee operation

The Kenyan midfielder, however, remained positive that he will return to action soon

Harambee Stars forward Ayub Timbe has been ruled out for a ‘few weeks’ as he recuperates from surgery.

Timbe, who is plying his trade with Chinese Super League side, Beijing Renhe, underwent a successful knee operation early in the week that will keep him out of action for a couple of weeks.

The Kenyan midfielder, however, remained positive that he will return to action soon. “Successful knee surgery! Need a couple of weeks to recover. Will be back soon and stronger than ever!”

Timbe had a successful season with Renhe is his maiden appearance at the Chinese top division where he scored 17 goals in 14 appearances. He also provided three assists in the 1650 minutes he was on the pitch,12 of which he started the games.

He’s been serving a Caf suspension after he was slapped with a ban for indiscipline behavior in an Afcon qualifying match against Sierra Leone.