Ayub Timbe reveals English side Reading are keen to sign him in January

Goal understands, the big money buy-out clause in Timbe’s contract might be the only stumbling block for his dream move

Kenyan forward Ayub Timbe has revealed that Reading have enquired for his services.

According to Timbe, the English Championship side, have approached his agent for a possible transfer this January but there have been hitches on the same.

“Reading have offered to take me to England in January but as it stands, it might not work out because I have hitches concerning my current contract. I have a feeling that the transfer can only happen either in June or the next window.”

Goal understands, the big money buy-out clause in Timbe’s contract might be the only stumbling block for his dream move. Timbe, who currently turns out for Beijing Renhe in China, has admitted that he would love to play in Europe again.

“I am still young and would like to return to Europe. It is every player’s dream to play in Europe, not only me and if a good offer comes my way, I will take grab it with both hands,” Timbe told Milele FM Sports.

The 26-year-old Timbe impressed last season for Rehne in the Chinese league and was involved in 11 goals for his club, scoring seven and assisting four. Renhe finished eighth on the 16-team Chinese Super League log with 38 points.