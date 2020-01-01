Ayub Timbe leads pros to Harambee Stars camp ahead of Comoros clash

The speedy winger is among the first foreign-based players to report to camp as Kenya prepare to face the island nation

Ayub Timbe is among the first professional players who have reported to the Harambee Stars camp as they prepare to face Comoros in an qualifying double-header.

Timbe, who is currently unattached after announcing he had parted ways with Chinese club Beijing Renhe, was among the first foreign-based stars to arrive for the team’s residential training on Saturday night, alongside striker John Avire, who turns out for Tanta SC in , and Ismael Gonzalez of UD Las Palmas in .

“It is a good sign to have the professionals coming in,” coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee told Goal after the trio reported to camp.

“You know how difficult it is for several nations to get their players considering the Covid-19 situation, so I am happy they have arrived and we now wait and see if the rest will make it.

“It is important to have your full squad around so you can plan properly, we need all our foreign-based players to come so we can pick the best squad to face Comoros.”

Other foreign-based players expected in camp include striker Michael Olunga, captain Victor Wanyama, Eric Johanna, Brian Mandela, keeper Arnold Origi, Joseph Okumu, and Johanna Omollo.

However, Goal understands Olunga might not travel for the match as the Kashiwa Reysol camp has been hit by three coronavirus cases, including their coach, and recently 's Professional League (JPL) confirmed the match between Kashiwa and Vegalta Sendai had to be rescheduled.

Olunga’s head coach Nelsinho Baptista was among the confirmed members of the team who had contracted the virus but the identities of the other people who tested positive have not been made public yet.

On Friday, Harambee Stars were taken through the laws of the game at Safari Park Hotel ahead of their Afcon clash.

Under the tutelage of Fifa referee Dr. Peter Waweru, the course was aimed at putting the players and the members of the technical bench up to date on the ever-changing laws of the game.

midfielder and captain Kenneth Muguna was particularly impressed with the knowledge he gained in the session, saying it will go a long way to keep them abreast with constant changes of the game.

“As a player, such a forum is important to me in that I get to keep abreast with the laws of the game that are constantly changing,” Muguna told the FKF official website.

“This session will go a long way in helping me to know what to do and what not to do in a game situation.”

The Comoros qualifiers - set for November 11 and 15 - offers Kenya a chance to fight for a first group win since they drew 1-1 against both and Togo in the first two games.

The Harambee Stars are in the hunt for back-to-back Afcon qualification since they took part in the 2019 edition but were eliminated in the group stage.