Ayub Timbe and John Avire start for Harambee Stars against Madagascar

The two nations are using this game to gauge their preparedness ahead of the Afcon finals, which is set to start on June 21

Sebastien Migne has named the Harambee Stars squad to face Madagascar in a friendly at the Stade Robert-Robin, in Paris, on Friday.

Migne has stuck with the majority of the players he used during the qualifiers where Patrick Matasi remains in goal and a back line that consists of Philemon Otieno at right-back, and Abud Omar on the other flank. Brian Mandela and Mus Mohamed will play at centre-back positions.

Captain Victor Wanyama and 's Dennis Odhiambo have been given the deep-midfield roles while returning Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata and Erick Johanna will form the forward line where John Avire takes the centre-forward role in the absence of Michael Olunga.

The Kashiwa Reysol striker is on the bench though even after joining the team late in camp.

The match is set to kick off at 9 pm EAT on Friday. will also play another friendly match on June 15 against the Democratic Republic of Congo before leaving for on June 19.

Kenya are grouped in Group C alongside , and .

Kenya XI: 18. Patrick Matasi (GK), 20. Philemon Otieno, 3. Abud Omar, 5. Brian Mandela, 2. Musa Mohammed, 12. Victor Wanyama, 21. Dennis Odhiambo, 10. Erick Johanna, 7. Ayub Timbe, 11. Francis Kahata, 9. John Avire

Subs: John Oyemba (GK), Faruk Shikalo (GK), Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Eric Ouma, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng, Paul Were, Cliffton Miheso, Johanna Omollo, Masud Juma, Christopher Mbamba and Michael Olunga.