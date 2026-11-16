'It's not the end of the world' - Aymeric Laporte urges Spain to be 'self-critical' after failing to take enough risks on the ball in 3-2 loss to England

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Spain centre-back Aymeric Laporte has called on his team-mates to examine their own shortcomings after suffering a 3-2 UEFA Nations League defeat against England in Madrid on Sunday. The loss at the Metropolitano ended the reigning European and world champions' 43-game unbeaten streak in regulation play stretching back to March 2024.

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Defender calls for honest reflection

Laporte felt the hosts were too cautious in possession as their remarkable run without a regulation-time defeat - setting aside a penalty shootout loss to Portugal in the 2025 Nations League final - finally came to an end. Having learned from the cautious approach that cost them in this summer's World Cup semi-final defeat against Argentina in Atlanta, Thomas Tuchel's visitors attacked relentlessly from the opening whistle. Inspired by Jude Bellingham, the Three Lions overwhelmed a passive Spanish side for an hour.

Centre-back laments cautious ball progression

After wasting several early openings, England took the lead on the stroke of half-time when captain Harry Kane netted his 93rd international goal from the penalty spot following a foul by Pau Cubarsi. Ezri Konsa then headed in Declan Rice's 53rd-minute corner before Arsenal defender Ben White capped a sweeping move with a powerful angled finish four minutes later to make it 3-0.

Speaking to UEFA after the final whistle, Laporte reflected on his side's uncharacteristically timid display: "This is a moment where we have to be a little analytical and a little self-critical. After all these games unbeaten, it's a case of starting over. I'd rather look at ourselves than talk about England because, during our long run, we've played an approach which is taking more risks with the ball. It has worked for us, but I don't think we did enough of that tonight. It's not the end of the world in a footballing sense. We've qualified, and we simply have to start over."

Late red card sparks rally

England handed their hosts a lifeline in the 65th minute when Jarell Quansah was caught in possession and Elliot Anderson was shown a straight red card for pulling back Lamine Yamal, allowing Mikel Oyarzabal to convert the resulting spot-kick. Suddenly inspired with Yamal acting as the catalyst, Spain cut the deficit further in the 75th minute when the winger delivered a cross for substitute Nico Williams to fire in off the left post.

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Trafford heroics decide group winners

Despite facing a frantic late siege from the hosts, England goalkeeper James Trafford justified his selection by producing a string of outstanding saves and blocks across the final 15 minutes to preserve the 3-2 win. While Tuchel's side advance to March's Nations League quarter-finals as group winners following the finest display of the German's tenure, Spain progress as runners-up. Consequently, La Roja will look to rebuild their momentum when the two-legged knockout ties get underway next spring.