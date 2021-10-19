Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has singled out two players who inspired the team to a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in their Premier League fixture on Monday.

The game at Emirates Stadium saw Arsenal take the lead with only eight minutes played when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang smashed home from the left-wing but in the second-half, Benteke levelled the scores in the 50th minute.

Palace then went 2-1 up in the 73rd minute courtesy of Odsonne Edouard before Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to secure a draw for the Gunners in stoppage time.

Benteke has since said Ghana international Jordan Ayew and French player Edouard were more aggressive and ruthless after the break and it helped them to get the two goals.

“I think in the first 10-15 minutes we were a little bit slow,” he said. “But in the last 25 [minutes] of the first half, we were controlling the game, and then in the second-half, we were on the front foot. So it’s a frustrating result for us tonight,” Benteke told the club’s official website.

“I think we had a great reaction in the second-half. We were more aggressive – Jordan [Ayew], Edi [Odsonne Edouard], and myself. We were a little bit ruthless and we got those goals, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to win football matches.

“I think we are playing the way the manager wants us to play: with intensity, playing football. Now it’s not enough. To win a Premier League game we have to be more ruthless, and play with more experience – and stop conceding those late goals.”

Article continues below

On the draw, Benteke said: “I think it’s another frustrating result for us. Obviously, we didn’t start the way we wanted. Arsenal put us under pressure.

“They scored quite quickly during the first half, and then I think in the second-half we were more aggressive – we had a great reaction.”

Ayew did not feature in the entire 90 minutes as he was withdrawn for Nigeria hopeful Michael Olise in the 71st minute, while Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha was not involved.